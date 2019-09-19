Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Last updated 9/20/2019 at 8:50pm

David Thuleen

David Thuleen of Escondido, beloved son, brother, friend and teacher, died Monday, Sept. 9, at the age of 57, due to complications from metastatic salivary gland cancer.

Dave was a physics teacher at Fallbrook Union High School from 1989 until his retirement in 2016. Before teaching, he had worked in the fields of science, programming and astronomy.

Outside of teaching, he was an integral part of his father's wine-making and many other local events and communities. His family members, friends, and students all admired Dave's brilliant wit and intelligence, as well as his compassion and kind-heartedness.

Dave is survived by his parents, Ron and Kathy Thuleen of Valley Center; his brother, Rob; his sister, Nancy, and a large extended circle of family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, Dave requested donations to any charitable foundation.

 

