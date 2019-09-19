FFA offers tri-tip dinner before football games

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School FFA is hosting their tri-tip barbecue dinners before all home football games for their 20th year.

Dinner will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. at the agriculture department, which is located at the east end of the football field.

The next home game and dinner is Friday, Sept. 20. Each meal includes tri-tip, beans, salad, dinner roll and a drink. The price for each dinner is $10.

Call the agriculture department at (760) 723-6300, ext. 2508, for more information or just show up. The fundraiser supports National FFA Organization leadership development activities throughout the school year.

All residents are asked to come and support their nationally recognized FFA and cheer their local football team to a successful season. The other home football games are Sept. 27, Oct. 4, Homecoming and Nov. 1.

Submitted by the Fallbrook High School Agriculture department.