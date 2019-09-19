Koeppen's contract is extended

The Vallecitos School District board voted to extend the contract of Vallecitos School District superintendent and Vallecitos Elementary School principal Maritza Koeppen.

A 5-0 vote, Aug. 13, approved a three-year contract for Koeppen with an annual salary of $144,084. The contract is retroactive to July 1, and is effective through June 30, 2022.

“I’m excited to be on board with Vallecitos for another three years and I look forward to working with the board and the community,” Koeppen said.

The new contract amount equates to a 2.61% raise. The school district previously gave the teachers and classified employees a 3% raise retroactive to July 1, 2018, and a 1% raise effective July 1. Koeppen’s salary increase now reflects that of the other school district employees.

According to the contract, Koeppen may receive a cost of living adjustment increase provided to other management personnel if the board approves that adjustment for Koeppen.

Koeppen had been an administrator with the San Marcos Unified School District before becoming the Vallecitos School District/superintendent and Vallecitos Elementary School principal Jan. 2, 2018. She was given an 18-month contract at the time.

David Jones was the district superintendent and school principal from 2011 until August 2017, when he was hired as the superintendent of the Bonsall Unified School District. Gary Wilson was the interim superintendent and principal with the district until Koeppen was hired and took the position.