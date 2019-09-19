Mentors needed for GANAS mentoring program's 14th season

GANAS mentees at the Fallbrook Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 use their planting skills to welcome spring.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Citizens Crime Prevention Committee is seeking adults to serve as mentors for its upcoming 2019-2020 GANAS mentoring program. In 2005, the committee, under the leadership of local resident Pat Braendel, recognized the need to deal with negative influences in the area and created GANAS as a community outreach program.

GANAS, which stands for "guide, advise, nurture and support," provides a once-a-week positive meeting environment for children 7-14 years of age.

Mentoring has been recognized and valued by law enforcement and community agencies as an effective crime prevention tool, helping steer underserved children away from gangs, drugs and crime.

More importantly, however, is the effect that mentoring by positive adult role models has on the youth: encouraging children to create lifelong goals, making the "right" choices builds a firm foundation for the future and helping them become contributing and successful members of the community.

The GANAS mentoring program is currently set to hold sessions during the school year at two sites and needs four mentors, age 20 and older. There are usually 8-12 children per site, with a two-person mentoring team at each site.

All mentors attend a training session and a screening procedure that includes fingerprinting. Individual support for the mentors is always available throughout the year. A stipend is also available or individuals may volunteer their time.

Sessions begin in October. Anyone who is interested in giving their time to make a difference can become a GANAS mentor.

For more information, contact Alice LaBonte-Hsu at (510) 932-7864.

Submitted by Fallbrook Citizens Crime Prevention Committee.