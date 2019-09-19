P.E.O. to hold luncheon and fashion show

FALLBROOK – P.E.O. Chapter UH Fallbrook invited the community to attend their annual luncheon and fashion show, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m. at the Vista Valley Country Club, 29354 Vista Valley Drive, in Vista.

The event includes a live auction, opportunity drawings and fashions by 100 Main. P.E.O. is an international women’s organization that supports and educates women through scholarships and motivates women to achieve their highest aspirations.

Cost is $50 per person. To attend, contact Florie Meyer at (760) 902-3669 or iamaswede2@gmail.com.

Submitted by P.E.O. Chapter UH.