Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

The Rev. Sheila M. Christly (nee Studd)

 
Last updated 9/20/2019 at 8:51pm

The Rev. Sheila M. Christly (nee Studd) 85, died peacefully at home in Fallbrook, Saturday, Aug. 31, after a long illness following a stroke four years ago.

She grew up on a farm in Suffolk, England, during World War II before immigrating to California as a young woman.

Christly served as a longtime minister of Unity Church in North Hollywood before retiring to her beloved Fallbrook 20 years ago.

Additionally, Christly volunteered with the Los Angeles Police Department and the Fallbrook Library. She will be lovingly remembered for her devotion to all animals, large and small, her love of nature, her garden, her sense of humor, and her generosity to others.

She is survived by her daughter, Sally Hawkins of Peterborough, England, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. No funeral services will be held at this time.

 

