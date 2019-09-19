KAABOO rocks in Del Mar, moving to Petco Park in 2020

The sold-out KAABOO Del Mar festival entertained fans for three days at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds, taking over the beachside venue starting Friday, Sept. 13.

When it was all said and done, though, the festival announced that it would be moving downtown in 2020, taking over Petco Park.

Headlining the 2019 festival was Kings of Leon on Friday, Dave Matthews Band on Saturday and Mumford and Sons on Sunday.

Duran Duran, Black Eyed Peas, OneRepublic, Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, a special collaboration from hip-hop stars Snoop Dogg and Wu-Tang Clan’s 25th anniversary set, plus Bryan Adams, The Revivalists, REO Speedwagon, The Bangles, The Cult, Sublime with Rome, Boyz II Men and many more artists and bands rocked the crowd despite the warm weather.

On the Humor Me stage, comedians Bert Kreischer, Pete Holmes and Friends, Wayne Brady, Bob Saget, Kevin Smith and more.

For more information, visit http://www.kaaboodelmar.com.

