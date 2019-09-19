'Victor/Victoria' boasts stellar cast

Allison Spratt Pearce, left, portrays Victoria Grant and Bets Malone plays Norma Cassidy in "Victor/Victoria," at the Moonlight Amphitheater in Vista.

Moonlight Amphitheater brings out the stars, overhead and onstage. Their newest production, "Victor/Victoria," is the gender-bending tale of a woman, dressed as a man, pretending to be a woman.

Even though it sounds loopy, the play works brilliantly. It's a fabulous retelling of Blake Edwards' film by the same name from 1982. The film starred his talented wife, Julie Andrews, as Victoria and Robert Preston as Toddy, with James Garner as King Marchan. Those are big shoes to fill.

Yet, in this production, director John Vaughn found the talent to carry the night. Along with stunning costumes by Willa Kim, fanciful wigs by Peter Herman and spectacular sets by Robin Wagner.

As for the performers – they were all stellar. Leading lady Allison Spratt Pearce as Victoria Grant stepped into Andrews' slippers and turned them into gold. She shines in this role.

It's 1934 and snowing in Paris. As a down-and-out coloratura soprano, Victoria is too broke to pay rent or buy a meal. At her darkest moment, she bumps into Carole "Toddy" Todd at an audition at a gay club. Before long, Toddy contrives to create a new career for her as a man. Toddy is played with flair and glamour by Lance Arthur Smith. Always claiming his character, Smith shines both vocally and charismatically.

When King Marchan, played by Hank Stratton, arrives from Chicago with his gun-toting bodyguard and outrageous floozy, Norma, the real fun begins.

Marchan is not only handsome, he sings beautifully and, as a bonus, makes a tux look really good.

Bodyguard Squash Fletcher is played to the hilt by Johnny Fletcher. It would be easy to overplay his role, but fortunately he didn't. Taking on perhaps one of the hardest characters in the cast, Squash is spot on.

Lest one forget, Norma Cassidy, played by Bets Malone, is King Marchan's girlfriend from Chicago. She is what my Texan ex-mother-in-law would call "a mess." Words cannot describe the exuberance brought forth by Malone. Norma's voice could shatter an eardrum if exposed to it too long. That said, Malone rocked her part. Every utterance from her lips was pure joy. She came as Norma Cassidy with all the chutzpah one small woman can muster. It was a four-star performance.

Supporting roles are filled by Luke H. Jacobs as Henri Labisse and Jamie Snyder as André Cassell. Rounding out the gifted cast, ensemble player Simoné Sassudelli fills in as a bodyguard for King's silent partner, Chicago gangster Sal Andretti, played Greg Nicholas.

The rest of this fabulous ensemble includes Jake Bradford, Deborah Fauerbach as assistant choreographer along with John Vaughn, Casey Garritano, Shirley Johnston, Katie Jurich, Fisher Kaake, Christopher Lee, Joy Newbegin, Trevor Rex, Samantha Roper, Matthew Ryan, Aaron Shaw, Susan Stuber, Helen Tait, Susanna Vaughan and Andrea Williams.

Lance Arthur Smith, center, plays Carole "Toddy" Todd in "Victor/Victoria," at the Moonlight Amphitheater in Vista.

The 20-piece orchestra is conducted by musical director Lyndon Pugeda. Is he a twin? He led the musicians just a few days before at opening night for "The Addams Family" at The Welk Resort. Surely, he is the man of the hour.

There seemed to be only two hitches on opening night. I felt Allison Spratt Pearce was under-miked and the stage seemed under-lit.

Otherwise, it was a flawless opening. "Victor/Victoria" will play until Saturday, Sept. 28, at Moonlight Amphitheater, 1250 Vale Terrace Drive, in Vista. For tickets, call the box office at (760) 724-2110 or visit http://www.Moonlightstage.com. Rated 9.75 out of 10.

