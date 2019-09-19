Be your family's hero and win the home fire escape plan contest

SAN DIEGO – Does everyone in the family know how to get out of the house if it is on fire?

Sadly, two-thirds of American households have not planned and practiced a home fire escape plan, leading to the tragic statistic that seven people die each day in home fires in the U.S.

To draw attention to this issue and to work to prevent this tragedy from happening in San Diego, through Sept. 29, the San Diego Regional Fire Foundation is sponsoring a contest to encourage San Diegans to develop and practice their own home escape plan.

Two $500 awards will be presented during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 6-12. All families in San Diego County are encouraged to create a home fire escape plan, and the Fire Foundation contest winners will be rewarded for it. Contest rules and instructions are available at http://www.sdfirefoundation.org.

“Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and practice your Escape,” according to the Fire Foundation.

Submitted by San Diego Regional Fire Foundation.