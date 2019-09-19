Fallbrook Library presents 'CUATRO'

FALLBROOK – The Friends of the Fallbrook Library are hosting a new art exhibition titled “Cuatro.” Luis Alderete, Carlos Castrejon, Jorge Egea and Daniel Marquez are the four artists presenting their work.

The artists have worked together previously, organizing and participating in a series of local and international exhibitions with a large group of artists, the “Paisanos.”

“Cuatros” is the first of a new series of exhibitions. The intent is to have each of the four artists show their work in the mediums of drawing, painting, printmaking and sculpture, thus exploring the versatility of each artist. The exhibition will be on display at the Fallbrook Library until Nov. 8.

“In my work I explore dreams, desire, time, disenchantment, grief, joy, nostalgia and many other feelings parallel to those of a writer,” Luis Alderete said. “The language of my work is simple and clear. I try to capture scenes, portraits and contemplative landscapes; a friendly language for the viewer.”

Also included are the themes that address repulsion, violence and human pain without leaving out the desire for the female figure, he said.

“As an architect, I need the physical space to build, just as a tree grows and forms roots,” Alderete said. “I invite the viewer to perceive and expand on the sensations, emotions and experiences molded in my plastic work.”

Carlos Castrejon said his work consolidates the abstract of his memories and the mix of his daily life: a world created with capabilities and disabilities, searching always for a new language, a new melody, the genesis.

“I became another member of the unit that defends the color, the form, the texture, the composition of the ideal; I only dare to challenge the intellectual thought or the integration of the masses, without taking into account the risks of incurring the wrath of canvas,” Castrejon said. “Even more, I adhere with stubbornness to the filling of empty spaces with mental fragments.”

Jorge Egea has a doctorate in fine arts from the University of Barcelona. In 2005, his thesis was “Modeling, Creation and Knowledge, Spiritus Classicus.” Since 2003, Egea has been a professor in the department of sculpture at Barcelona University’s faculty of fine arts and has worked on various occasions as a guest teacher at several European universities. As a researcher, he is member of Gracmon Group of Research in the department of art history with the University of Barcelona and currently is chair of the Catalan Institute of Research in sculpture.

Daniel Marquez began his art career in the 1960s with artwork that encompassed multiple styles and mediums. Gaining a degree in commercial art, he worked at the Herald Examiner and was involved in special projects at Self Help Graphics in East Los Angeles, before becoming an artist facilitator in the California Arts in Corrections program. He said he has always been influenced by the Surrealist painters and has a continuing interest in themes that include the interpretation of indigenous rituals, spirituality and the relation of ancient wisdom to the present day. Currently he is working on ceramic tile murals and sculpture.

The community can meet the artists at a reception Friday, Oct. 18, from 6-9 p.m. Music will be performed by Musica Sin Fronteras, and light foods will be provided. Everyone is welcome to enjoy this free event. The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road in Fallbrook.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.