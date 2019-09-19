Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Elizabeth Youngman Westphal
Special to Village News 

Kicking It III

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/22/2019 at 7:05am



With only 182 days left before I leave for my birthday trip, a few folks have pointed out an irregularity in my last column.

Apparently, I have always been obnoxious. It started when I was 10. With a pair of six guns slung low on my hips, I'd mosey up to family members and smack them squarely between the shoulder blades asking, "Guess who's back?" My family nickname is unprintable.

When you read this column, I will have knocked out my sixth week of exercise. There's not much change in my body except my knees are complaining a bit.

Daily, I warm up on the bike. I have increased from 10 minut...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 09/22/2019 07:08