NFPA Standards Council issues amendment for second releasing operation when retrofitting classroom doors

FALLBROOK – The National Fire Protection Association announced that after passing technical committee ballot, the NFPA Standards Council issued a tentative interim amendment, which is an emergency amendment, to allow for a second type of lock, enabling schools to employ a potentially more cost-effective door locking solution while delivering a higher level of safety to students, staff and visitors.

The amendment is aimed at better protecting students and staff against targeted acts of violence. Schools were, until now, required to use lock-latch sets utilizing a single releasing operatio...