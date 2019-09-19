Suicides rise slightly in San Diego County

The number and rate of people who died by suicide in San Diego County rose slightly again last year, according to the San Diego County Suicide Prevention Council's 2019 Report to the Community released Sept. 12.

There were 465 deaths by suicide in 2018, up from the 458 reported in 2017.

"Suicide remains a significant issue in our communities," Dr. Luke Bergmann, director of behavioral health services for the county Health and Human Services Agency, said. "But suicide can be prevented if we know the signs, find the words to talk openly about suicide and reach out for resources and support."...