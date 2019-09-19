Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Trudy Lieberman
Rural Health News Service 

Thinking About Health: E-cigarettes may be leading to lung disease Epidemic

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/22/2019 at 7:12am



Are e-cigarettes becoming the next public health hazard?

Increasingly, health officials seem to think so, and in early September the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested that Americans stop vaping until health officials know more about an epidemic of lung disease that has made some 450 people sick and caused three deaths. A study just published found that more than 80% of the patients said they used THC, the psychoactive ingredient of marijuana, but more than half also used nicotine, the culprit in conventional cigarettes.

Although no one device, product or substance has be...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 09/22/2019 07:50