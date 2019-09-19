Why asthma attacks spike in September – and what to do about it

Dr. John Chang - Many people associate springtime with asthma attacks, in large part due to increased exposure to pollen as flowers and plants start to bloom. But some studies show asthma attacks spike during the fall, when more people – especially children – go to the hospital because of asthma-related complications than any other time of the year, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

About 1 in 12 Americans have asthma, a chronic condition that makes it difficult to move air in and out of the lungs and may trigger wheezing, chest tightness and coughing. It is al...