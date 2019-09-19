Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

A bipartisan house group rallies with farmers for USMCA

 
Last updated 9/22/2019 at 2:30am

Samira Bouaou/The Epoch Times

Members of Congress and farmers from across the country rally for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on the National Mall in Washington, Sept. 12.

Emel Akan - The Epoch Times

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is facing growing bipartisan pressure to bring the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement to the House floor before the end of this year.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers and farmers from across the country rallied Sept. 12, in the nation's capital for the new free-trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, which will replace the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement.

The Trump administration, Sept. 11, sent the latest proposal to Pelosi to address some of the concerns raised by Democrats about the USMCA. Democrats, who...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

