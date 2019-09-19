Fire Safe Council holds workday

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Fire Safe Council sponsored a workday July 27, which resulted in the removal of dense brush, tree branches and undergrowth from a residence in the De Luz area to help create a defensible space around the home and removal of fire hazardous materials around the property as a part of the brush abatement program sponsored by the council.

The effort was supported by members of the council, eight volunteers from the U.S. Marine Corps and Naval Hospital at Camp Pendleton. In addition to these volunteers, the effort was reinforced by three members of the Cal Fire Fire House in De Luz.

The group used recently purchased equipment proved by grants from the San Diego County board of supervisors and San Diego Gas and Electric to aid in this project. The team removed over 500 pounds of dry or dead material from the property having to carry the material up steep slopes, over rolling hillsides and into an awaiting trailer for transport to the EDCO Disposal site in Fallbrook.

This project was a successful joint effort between the North County Fire District, Cal Fire and the Fallbrook Fire Safe Council aided by volunteers, Cal Fire Battalion Chief Cal Hendrie, the Cal Fire Red Mountain Fire House on East Mission Road and the firefighters from the Cal Fire De Luz Fire House.

The homeowner was delighted with the results of the day and expressed her gratitude to all who participated. For those who are interested in supporting this type of effort and helping to increase the awareness of the need for fire safety in their community and throughout the North County area, the Fire Safe Council meets monthly at 9 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the North County Fire Protection District office at 330 S. Main Ave. in Fallbrook. The council welcomes all interested community members.

Submitted by Fallbrook Fire Safe Council.