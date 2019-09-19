Honoring our Heroes art contest announces winners

Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us
Free TrialSubscribeSign In
Last updated 9/20/2019 at 10:45pm
Shane Gibson photos
A visitor views the hero-themed art at The Gallery before casting a vote during the fourth annual Honoring Our Heroes art contest, Sept. 8.
Shane Gibson photos
People arrive at The Gallery to celebrate and vote on hero themed art during the fourth annual Honoring Our Heroes art contest. Contest entry fees benefited the local VFW post.
111 W. Alvarado St.Suite 200Fallbrook, CA 92028Ph: (760) 723-7319
© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.
Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019
Reader Comments
(0)