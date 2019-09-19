Hope Clinic for Women to host 'Hope Walks'

Getting in shape for the obstacle course that will be offered along with Hope Walks are, from left, John Max, Natalie Robinson, Nico Cherevchenko, Sophia Max, Lauren Robinson and Blake Robinson.

FALLBROOK – Hope Clinic for Women, formerly Fallbrook Pregnancy Resource Center, will host their annual Walk 4 Life called "Hope Walks" at Live Oak County Park at 2746 Reche Road, in Fallbrook, Saturday, Oct. 5.

This year, along with the no-cost, family-friendly walk, HCW will sponsor an obstacle course for "kids" of all ages throughout the park.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the walk at 9:30 a.m. Parking is free to participants; they should mention they are attending the walk when they park in the upper lot with entry at the light on Reche Road and should not park in the lower lot.

Friends, grandparents, mothers, father, aunts, uncles and children will receive free bandanas, and those raising $150 or more in pledges for the walk will receive a free T-shirt. A free light breakfast is also provided.

The walk is a fundraiser and awareness event with a goal of $40,000 to provide funds to finish resourcing Hope Clinic for Women's no-cost primary care medical clinic.

For a form to collect pledges or information on contributing to help them reach their goal, contact executive director Carolyn Koole at carolyn@hopefallbrook.com. Fundraising for the walk continues through the month of October.

If a small group, school class, business or family is looking for a local project to sponsor or to volunteer, donations may be mailed to the center at FPRC, P.O. Box 1588, Fallbrook CA 92088-1588 or visit http://www.fprcforlife.com for more information about the event.

In October 2018, HCW moved into their remodeled building at 125 E Hawthorne. They have applied for a license to open a free primary care medical clinic to partner with the pregnancy services they have provided to the Fallbrook community for almost 20 years.

The public is encouraged to call the clinic to set up a vision tour of the site and to also learn more about how they serve young women and men facing an unplanned pregnancy.

For more information about volunteering at the clinic or about their no cost services that include options education, pregnancy tests and ultrasound referrals, contact Koole at (760) 728-4105, ext. 10.

Submitted by Hope Clinic for Women.