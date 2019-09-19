Need a job? Census bureau is recruiting for 2020 census Operation

HEMET – The U.S. Census Bureau is now recruiting hundreds of temporary census takers in San Diego, in advance of its nonresponse follow-up operation for the 2020 census.

The pay rate is $20.50 per hour. Apply online at http://www.2020census.gov/jobs.

The primary purpose of the nonresponse follow-up operation is to count people in person at housing units who have not self-responded to the decennial census questionnaire. Census takers visit and enumerate those households. This operation requires more field workers than any other operation for the national population count which occurs every 10 years. Nonresponse follow-up is an integral part of the 2020 census program that ensures a complete and accurate count.

The decennial count influences how more than $675 billion from more than 100 federal programs are distributed to states and localities each year.

For more information about 2020 census jobs, call (855) 562-2020.

Submitted by U.S. Census Bureau.