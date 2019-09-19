Rotary Club of Bonsall distributes WBB funds

John Del Zio, left, poses with members of the Bonsall High School Interact Club after presenting them with a donation which came from the Rotary's Wines, Brews and Blues fundraiser. See more information and photos on p.

BONSALL – The Rotary Club of Bonsall held their annual "Giving Back Day." That is the day they award funds to the charities they support, from the Wine, Brews and Blues Festival, which is their major fundraiser. This past year, the WBB raised over $50,000 and netted over $25,000 that we use to support our local Fallbrook and Bonsall charities.

John Del Zio, left, presents a donation to Carol Wood from Love on your Back

The club awarded funds to: The Fallbrook Foundation for Senior Care; Love on Your Back, which provides healthy meals to students in need in Bonsall School district; Fallbrook VFW, Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program, the Sullivan Middle School music program, North County Wounded Warriors, Fallbrook Food Pantry, Fallbrook Boys and Girls Club, the North County Fire Protection District's Youth Explorer Program and the Bonsall High School Interact Group.

The BHS Interact Club is one of the largest and most active Interact Clubs in San Diego County. Interact is supported by Rotary International to help high school students learn about leadership and service to others.

In total, the Rotary Club of Bonsall awarded over $12,000.

To learn more about the Rotary Club of Bonsall and how to help make a difference here in Bonsall and Fallbrook, visit http://www.bonsallrotary.com.

Submitted by Rotary Club of Bonsall.