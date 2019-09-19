Santa Rosa Plateau to remain closed until further notice

The Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District announced that the Santa Rosa Plateau Ecological Reserve and visitors' center will be closed indefinitely as a result of the Tenaja Fire and parks officials are assessing the damage.

Village News Staff - According to Kyla Brown, assistant parks director for the Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District, the Santa Rosa Plateau Ecological Reserve, including the visitor center and Sylvan Meadows, will remain closed indefinitely as a result of the Tenaja Fire.

The fire burned 1,926 acres and is now fully contained, but Brown said "guests tempted to visit will be turned away while the burn areas are assessed.

"There is no timeline for re-opening the reserve or visitor center as managers of the land need to determine priorities for repair and restoration," Brown...