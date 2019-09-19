SDG&E proposes elimination of seasonal pricing changes

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Gas & Electric announced on Monday, Sept. 23 that it filed a proposal with the California Public Utilities Commission to eliminate seasonal energy pricing in an effort to save customers money during hot summer months.

The proposal would eliminate the company's energy rate increase from June to October, intended to encourage energy conservation. The company estimates removing the seasonal pricing structure would save customers an average of roughly $7 per month and make it easier to budget for their energy bill each month.

The company has sought to reduce the volatility in its billing since last summer, when more than 120,000 SDG&E customers dealt with higher energy rates and multiple heat waves simultaneously. SDG&E appealed to the CPUC earlier this year to remove a separate, state-mandated high usage charge from its billing structure but the commission denied the request.

"We remain committed to helping our customers and will make every attempt possible to create fair, transparent and reasonable energy rates,'' said SDG&E Customer Services Vice President Scott Crider. "While we were disappointed in the commission's position on the high usage charge, we respect their decision and look forward to working with them to eliminate seasonal pricing changes to benefit our customers.''

The seasonal pricing change would affect all residential SDG&E customers regardless of their pricing plan. The commission's consideration of removing seasonal pricing is expected to take months, according to the company, but SDG&E officials hope to have the commission's blessing in time for next summer.