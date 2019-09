Sheriff's Log

Last updated 9/23/2019 at 11:16am

Sept. 9

1100 block S. Mission Road Battery

100 block Palmas Norte Kidnapping, rape

3400 block S. Old Highway 395 Arrest: Possession of controlled substance

100 block Palmas Norte Domestic battery

1200 block Old Stage Road Runaway juvenile

5700 block Rainbow Heights Road 5150/mental health disorder 72-hour observation

Sandia Creek Dr Sandia Creek Ter Petty theft

1400 block Alturas Road Battery, vandalism

Sept. 10

900 block Knoll Park Lane Family disturbance

300 block Arroyo Vista Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with injury

1200 block Palomino Road Arrest: Under the influence of controlled substance

5700 block Kensington Pl. Theft from elder; obtaining money with false pretenses

500 block Stewart Canyon Road Arrest: Elder abuse; disobey court order; terrorist threats

1600 block Acacia Lane Arrest: Disobey court order

1700 block Reche Road 5150/mental health disorder 72-hour observation

900 block S. Wisconsin Ave. Petty theft

1500 block Emerald Ridge Road Vandalism to vehicle

5200 block S. Mission Road Fraud

39100 block Daily Road Suspicious circumstance

Sept. 11

1000 block Ranger Road Residential burglary

500 block E. Elder St Arrest: Vehicle vandalism

1800 block East Alvarado St Arrest: Parole/supervision violation

200 block S. Brandon Road Arrest: Possession of controlled substance

2000 block Rice Canyon Road Temporary restraining order

Sept. 12

100 block Palmas Norte Arrest: Criminal threats, illegal weapons possession

Camino Del Rey @ Via Mariposa Commercial burglary

500 block S. Main Ave Commercial burglary

2000 block Rice Canyon Road Arrest: Violation of temporary restraining order

200 block W. College St Forgery, mail theft

100 block W. College St Vandalism

500 block S. Main Ave Petty theft

5500 block Mission Road Arrest: Assault with a deadly weapon

Sept. 13

1000 block S. Main Ave Arrest: Public intoxication

1000 block N. Orange Ave Petty theft

100 block Palmas Norte Arrest: Assault with a deadly weapon

1200 block S. Vine St Arrest: Probation violation

200 block E. Fig St 5150/mental health disorder 72-hour observation

3500 block Sarah Ann Dr Theft of utilities

1800 block E. Alvarado St Arrest: Felony bench warrant

900 block S. Main Ave Suspicious circumstance

35300 block Brown Galloway Ln Missing juvenile

Sept. 14

1000 block E. Mission Road Arrest: Possession of controlled substance

Sept. 15

5700 block Rainbow Heights Road Vandalism, battery

5800 block Rancho del Caballo Lost property

E. Clemmens Lane @Mission Road Vehicle burglary

2200 block Gracey Ln Missing person