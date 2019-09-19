Thunderstorms, rain possible throughout San Diego County

SAN DIEGO - Showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday, Sept. 25 throughout San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service.

A low pressure system currently hanging over Baja California could produce scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, particularly in the mountains and deserts, forecasters said.

The chance of measurable precipitation has been set at 20% today in the county mountains and deserts.

That chance will increase to 50% tonight in both areas, while the western valleys will have a 40% chance and coastal areas will have a 30% c...