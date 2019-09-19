My office is here to help

I know what most people think: Government is slow and tied down by bureaucratic red tape. While that may be true in some instances, my office and staff team is here to serve our residents. For unincorporated area communities such as Pauma Valley, Rainbow, De Luz and Rancho Santa Fe, the county is the local government and provides municipal services such as roads and infrastructure and law enforcement. Since becoming the San Diego County District 5 supervisor in January, my office has focused on serving our communities. To address needs, we began revitalization meetings in some of our larger communities. Our goal through the revitalization meeting is to bring county resources to communities including Fallbrook, Valley Center and Borrego Springs. Our approach to each community in North County will be different, but the goal is the same – outstanding service from your county government.

I want to encourage all those in the community who have a problem or questions to reach out to my office as my team and I love to problem solve. I have great staff members who are working hard, so connect with us by sending an email to Jim.Desmond@sdcounty.ca.gov or by calling my office at (619) 531-5555. Don’t hesitate to contact us – from fixing potholes to mental health services, no issue is too small or too big. We are here to serve.

I take great pride in being your elected official. Together we can continue to make North County thrive.