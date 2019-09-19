Person struck, killed by Amtrak train in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (CNS) - An Amtrak train struck and killed a bicyclist on Thursday, Sept. 26 in Carlsbad.

The crash was reported about 7:30 p.m. in the area of Grand Avenue and Washington Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The southbound train was traveling about 63 mph when the man rode his bicycle into the middle of the railroad tracks and struck the side of the train, the sheriff's department reported.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to the department.

The man was on his bicycle going to meet friends in Carlsbad Village when the accident occurred, Lt. Greg White of the Carlsbad Police Department told NBC7.

The sheriff's Railroad Enforcement Unit was sent to investigate, with assistance from Carlsbad police.

"Due to Police activity in the Carlsbad area, COASTER 663 and COASTER 665 will not proceed north of Carlsbad Poinsettia station, BREEZE units are being sent to take passengers northbound towards Oceanside Transit Center,'' the North County Transit District tweeted about 8 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed the deadly crash was asked to call the sheriff's department's non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.