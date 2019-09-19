Fallbrook Pop Warner players learn teamwork

12U Aztec team versus La Costa Canyon Isaac Robinson (42) goes in for the touchdown with everything he's got to get past that line.

FALLBROOK – The young Warriors of Fallbrook Pop Warner entered their second week's games. While not all teams can boast a win, their defense held stronger than in the first week's game.

Despite the heat in Ramona, the flag team brought home a shutout win against Murrieta Valley Hawkeyes. The Mitey Mites took a victory against Murrieta Valley Firehawks at Fallbrook High School.

In Escondido, 10U fought hard against the Escondido Wolf Pack and learned a lot about teamwork. The 12U Warriors battled it out here at home against the San Marcos Bishops while the La Costa Canyon Mavericks took a loss at Fallbrook High School against Fallbrook's 12U Aztecs. The 14U team started out strong with their evening game at home against San Marcos but got a lesson in staying strong to the end.

The youth cheer squads for the Pop Warner football teams showed great dedication and commitment during this warm weekend as well; their support is greatly appreciated.

Fallbrook Pop Warner also hosted a home game for Murrieta Valley Mitey Mite Whitehawk team against San Marcos at Fallbrook High School, due to the fires in the Murrieta area that week. They were glad to have the space in the schedule and field availability to allow the game to proceed, rather than to postpone.

Fallbrook Pop Warner president Rolando Uresti said, "I'd rather see the kids out there playing then worrying about the evacuation maps."

During the 14U versus San Marcos Fallbrook Sam Bruton (15) heaves himself past that line for a touchdown with blocking assistance from fellow team mates Noah Anzures (3), James McAdoo Jones III (50) and Will McMullen (35).

Temecula Pop Warner had opened their fields to Murrieta that week for them to continue with their practice schedule. The youth football league in the area commits to their teams but has truly been there as a whole. Fallbrook experienced this same support last year during the fires in this area.

Week 3 does not have any home games, but Uresti invited community members to their next week of home games, Saturday, Sept. 21.

That same weekend, Friday, Sept. 20, Fallbrook High School is hosting their Pop Warner night and invited all the young athletes to join them on the field during halftime to be recognized and to feel the rush of those "Friday Night Lights."

The cheerleaders will learn some high school cheers and spend the first half of the evening on the sideline cheering with the high school cheer squad.

Submitted by Fallbrook Pop Warner.