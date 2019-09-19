Lady Warriors shutout the Sundevils

Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us
Free TrialSubscribeSign In
Last updated 9/23/2019 at 11:22am
Emily Weber photos
Fallbrook High School freshman Taylor Sanchez (6) fights to get the ball back from a Mt. Carmel High School player. The Lady Warriors beat the Sundevils, 3-0.
Lady Warrior Erin Murray, center, runs toward the goal, ready to pass the ball through the Sundevil defense, to a teammate.
111 W. Alvarado St.Suite 200Fallbrook, CA 92028Ph: (760) 723-7319
© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.
Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019
Reader Comments
(0)