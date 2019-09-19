Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Ramona doubles sweep costs Warriors tennis league opener

 
Last updated 9/23/2019 at 11:29am



During a high school tennis match each of a school’s three singles players has a set against each of the other school’s three singles players and each of the three doubles tandems plays each opposing doubles team. One point is awarded for the winner of each set.

The Valley League opener for both Fallbrook High School and Ramona High School took place Sept. 12, at the Riviera Oaks courts in Ramona. Fallbrook prevailed in eight of the nine singles sets, but Ramona won all nine doubles sets to give the Bulldogs a 10-8 victory over the Warriors.

