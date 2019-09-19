San Diego Padres fire manager Andy Green

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Padres fired manager Andy Green on Saturday, Sept. 21, executive vice president/general manager A.J. Preller said.

"I want to thank Andy for his tireless work and dedication to the Padres over the last four seasons,'' Preller said. "This was an incredibly difficult decision, but one we felt was necessary at this time to take our organization to the next level and expedite the process of bringing a championship to San Diego. Our search for a new manager will begin immediately.''

"Andy's class, dignity and leadership through a difficult developmental period for our team should be applauded,'' executive chairman Ron Fowler and general partner Peter Seidler said in a joint statement. "On behalf of the entire Padres organization, we wish Andy and the Green family the best.''

Green had a 274-366 record with San Diego after being appointed as the 19th manager in club history on October 29, 2015.

The Padres are fourth in the five-team National League West with a 69-85 record, 30 games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

They host the Arizona Diamondbacks at 5:40 p.m. at Petco Park. Bench coach Rod Barajas will be the team's interim manager for the final eight games of the season, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Preller scheduled a news conference later Saturday afternoon to discuss the change.