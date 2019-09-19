Warriors win bronze division of September Classic volleyball tournament

Canyon Crest Academy hosted the Sept. 6-7, for the September Classic girls’ volleyball tournament, and Fallbrook High School won the Bronze Division championship.

“It was a great win for our team,” Fallbrook coach Jason Dale said. “It helped us build some momentum and get our team used to the feel of winning.”

The tournament was followed by three non-league matches the following week concluding with a Sept. 13 loss at Mission Hills High School which left Fallbrook with an 8-12 season record.

“Eight and 12’s not bad, but not where I want to be,” Dale said.

"We’re a youn...