Village News

Bird club to host round table discussion

 
Last updated 9/27/2019 at 6:19pm



VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, will hold a round table discussion night for bird owners to bring their questions and to bring their best practices and any stuff they don’t know how to use yet. The club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Vista Masonic Center, 761 Eucalyptus Ave., in Vista.

Bird owners are asked not to bring their birds due to Virulent Newcastle disease. Use bleach and water to clean shoes and hands after being around birds and before coming to the meetings.

Refreshments will be served after the discussion. A donation is suggested, and attendees are welcome to bring a dish to share. North County Aviculturists is a nonprofit social and recreation club.

For more information, go to http://www.ncabirdclub.com.

Submitted by North County Aviculturists.

 

Village News

