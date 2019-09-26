Casino Night to raise money for school

FALLBROOK – The Knights of Columbus at St. Peter the Apostle Church are hosting Monte Carlo Casino Night at the parish hall, Oct. 5, at 5 p.m., to raise funds for the church’s school.

The event offers professional dealers for blackjack, poker, roulette and craps along with great prizes. A $30 ticket includes $500 in casino chips, three raffle tickets and appetizers. Guests are asked to sign up by Sept. 29.

For more information, call Kevin Smith, (760) 594-6113 or email KofC7069@gmail.com.

Submitted by the Knights of Columbus.