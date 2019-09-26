Chamber golf tournament tees off Sept. 27

Golfers at the 2018 Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce's annual Charity Golf Tournament include, from left, John Monson, Rod Campo, Eddie Sandas and Bob Wendt. This year's tournament at Pala Mesa Resort is Friday, Sept. 27. Check-in begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Tournament play is followed by an awards dinner, silent auction and an opportunity drawing. For more information and to sign up, call (760) 728-5845 or visit www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org. Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.