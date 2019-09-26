David John Jones, 70, of Fallbrook died Sept. 15, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held in his honor at Riverview Church in Bonsall, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.

Dave, a native Californian, was born in Atascadero Sept. 7, 1949, to John and Roberta Jones. Dave was the eldest of three children with siblings Judith and Suzanne.

In his teen years, the family moved to Capistrano Beach and then Dana Point. Dave attended San Clemente High School and graduated in 1968. At the high school, he met his future wife Cheri in band class. They dated several years and married Aug. 10, 1974.

Dave was a military service member in the U.S. Navy from 1970 to 1972. He served on the aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea as an aviation machinist egress. He specialized in working on jet ejection seats.

Dave has lived in Fallbrook since February 1981. He was active in his church and was a big supporter of Fallbrook 4-H Club and Fallbrook National FFA Organization. He was part of the Fallbrook Ag Booster Board for several years.

After his Navy years, Dave completed an associate degree at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo. His working career was in construction as an off-site superintendent. The longest portion of employment was with Pardee Homes. He was a Pardee employee for 25 years.

Dave is survived by his wife Cheri of 45 years and his two children, Cameron and Deanna Jones and Deanna's fiancé, Richard. He is also survived by sisters Judith (Frank) and Suzanne (Armon) and by nieces and nephews, Clayton, Kari, Jason, Amanda, Cassandra, Lauren and their families.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the Wounded Warrior Project or to the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary.