Eleanor Ruth Gammell of Fallbrook has left us to be with her lord on September 24, 2019. ”Ma” was an active member in church and had a large circle of friends and loved ones. She will be missed dearly.

She was preceded in death by her son, Chris, and survived by her son Spencer; two grandsons, Sai and Skylar; three great-grandchildren; and in-laws Karen, Vicki, Melissa and Danielle.

Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Fallbrook at 10 a.m. with a reception to follow. Everyone is welcome to join and celebrate her life.