Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

John Swend Rasmussen

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/27/2019 at 5:08pm

John Swend Rasmussen, 83, of Fallbrook, died Aug. 27, 2019, in Fallbrook. Born Sept. 14, 1935, in Fresno, he grew up in Monterey Park.

He graduated from University of Southern California with a degree in accounting. Immediately after graduation, he went to work for Los Angeles County, where he stayed for 33 years.

At retirement, he became a full-time farmer, growing avocados and flowers. He took up showing greater Swiss mountain dogs in confirmation, obedience and drafting.

John is survived by his wife, Ann; his three children, Sue, Steve and Rob; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Sign the guest book at berry-bellandhall.com.


 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 09/28/2019 01:01