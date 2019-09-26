John Swend Rasmussen, 83, of Fallbrook, died Aug. 27, 2019, in Fallbrook. Born Sept. 14, 1935, in Fresno, he grew up in Monterey Park.

He graduated from University of Southern California with a degree in accounting. Immediately after graduation, he went to work for Los Angeles County, where he stayed for 33 years.

At retirement, he became a full-time farmer, growing avocados and flowers. He took up showing greater Swiss mountain dogs in confirmation, obedience and drafting.

John is survived by his wife, Ann; his three children, Sue, Steve and Rob; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Sign the guest book at berry-bellandhall.com.