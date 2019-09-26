October meeting to feature presentation on Community Benefit Program

Jennifer Jeffries, is the guest speaker for the Oct. 3 meeting of the Fallbrook Democratic Club

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Democratic Club will meet Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Hilltop Center, 331 E. Elder Street, in Fallbrook. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and will feature a presentation on the proposed Community Benefit Program.

The Community Benefit Program is a proposal to help pay for certain services supplied to the Fallbrook community by local nonprofit organizations.

The presentation is being provided by Jennifer Jeffries, treasurer of the Fallbrook Regional Health District. Jeffries earned her doctorate in education from the University of San Diego and is a former principal and superintendent of the Fallbrook Elementary School District.

"This presentation is important as there are lots of citizens who want more information on the logistics and overall operations of this proposal," club president Tom Frew said. "I'm proud our club is able to offer this opportunity to the community."

The meeting will also feature a second presidential straw poll of the remaining Democratic candidates following the Democratic Debate. Sen. Elizabeth Warren won the last poll.

The Fallbrook Democratic Club serves the local Fallbrook, Bonsall, De Luz and surrounding areas and meets the first Thursday of the month in Fallbrook. Light refreshments are offered at 6:30 p.m. with meetings starting at 7 p.m.

