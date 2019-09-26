Paul Borden went to be with his Lord Sept. 18, 2019, in Escondido. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Borden who died nine months earlier.

He is survived by his son Christopher Borden, sister Quincy Ray Borden Gilliam as well as many nieces and nephews.

Though Aaron was his given name, he liked to be called Paul. Paul was born Oct. 30, 1933, in Gilmer, Texas, to Wilma Alberta Ray Borden and Lonnie Allen Borden. He had a difficult home life and lied about his age to enter the U.S. Marines before his 15th birthday to fight in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1948 to 1968.

Paul continued to serve his country in the civil service, providing weapons training much like he did while as a Marine. His job required him to travel frequently and Barbara, his wife of over 50 years, often traveled with him.

In 1968, when Orange County became more populated, they moved to Fallbrook in San Diego County and bought their current home overlooking Interstate 15. Barbara and Paul enjoyed their pool and scenery for many years. They were both very active members at Zion Lutheran Church, where Paul had served as an elder, sang in the choir and enjoyed weekly Bible studies.