Red Cross celebrates National Preparedness Month through Prepare San Diego

SAN DIEGO – September is National Preparedness Month and the American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties marks another year of the Prepare San Diego regional resiliency initiative with a focus on individuals, communities and businesses.

“In the case of a large-scale disaster, it could take up to 72 hours for help to arrive, so being prepared to take care of yourself and your family is a must. We’re asking people to have a disaster kit, make a plan, and stay informed before and during a disaster,” Sean Mahoney, regional CEO of the American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Count...