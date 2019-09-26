Retired teachers to see historical players

FALLBROOK – There will be a general meeting of the California Retired Teachers Association, Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Golf Club of California, 3742 Flowerwood Lane, in Sycamore Ranch.

The meeting will start at 10 a.m., and there will be a special presentation by San Diego’s famous Gaslamp Theater Historical Players. To make a reservation, either call (760) 723-3696 or email mwertz46@roadrunner.com by Oct. 3.

Submitted by the California Retired Teachers Association.