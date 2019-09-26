Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Retired teachers to see historical players

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/27/2019 at 4:39pm



FALLBROOK – There will be a general meeting of the California Retired Teachers Association, Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Golf Club of California, 3742 Flowerwood Lane, in Sycamore Ranch.

The meeting will start at 10 a.m., and there will be a special presentation by San Diego’s famous Gaslamp Theater Historical Players. To make a reservation, either call (760) 723-3696 or email mwertz46@roadrunner.com by Oct. 3.

Submitted by the California Retired Teachers Association.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 09/28/2019 00:51