Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Sehnert raises reserve grand champion market heifer in state fair debut

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/27/2019 at 8:40pm

Mallory Sehnert, far right, is seen with her award-winning heifer, family and friends at the California State Fair.

In her first trip to the California State Fair, 14-year-old Mallory Sehnert received the award for the reserve grand champion market heifer.

Sehnert, who showed the heifer as a member of Fallbrook High School's National FFA Organization chapter, raised a Maine cross heifer she named Brittany Lynn. The Sehnert family acquired Brittany Lynn from Wiese Cattle in Lindsay, Nebraska, in October 2018, and she weighed 1,130 pounds on the fair scales.

Not only had Sehnert not previously shown at the state fair, but she had not even visited the state fair in Sacramento so this year's state fair was...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 09/28/2019 00:58