Sehnert raises reserve grand champion market heifer in state fair debut

Mallory Sehnert, far right, is seen with her award-winning heifer, family and friends at the California State Fair.

In her first trip to the California State Fair, 14-year-old Mallory Sehnert received the award for the reserve grand champion market heifer.

Sehnert, who showed the heifer as a member of Fallbrook High School's National FFA Organization chapter, raised a Maine cross heifer she named Brittany Lynn. The Sehnert family acquired Brittany Lynn from Wiese Cattle in Lindsay, Nebraska, in October 2018, and she weighed 1,130 pounds on the fair scales.

Not only had Sehnert not previously shown at the state fair, but she had not even visited the state fair in Sacramento so this year's state fair was...