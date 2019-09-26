Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Town hall meetings to discuss Community Benefit Program

 
Last updated 9/27/2019 at 4:38pm



FALLBROOK – Two town hall meetings are being held to assess community interest in establishing a Community Benefit Program in Fallbrook, Saturday, Sept. 28, 1 p.m., and Tuesday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m., at Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Road.

These workshops will explain the benefits, procedures and steps involved in creating the program which would involve a $5 a month fee that would fund potential projects like Los Jilgueros Preserve and trails, Ingold Sports Park, Palomares House, litter and graffiti removal, Downtown Fallbrook benches, trees and flower pots, and Art in Public Places.

Currently, these projects and many more depend solely on volunteer organizations in Fallbrook.

Supporting organizations include Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, Fallbrook Land Conservancy, Save Our Forests, Fallbrook Beautification Alliance and Fallbrook Sports Park, among others.

 

