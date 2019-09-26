Winners named for "Celebrating America" Junior Art Competition
PK – First Grade Winners
Chamber of Commerce Award
"American Eagle"
Cash Anderson
First place
"America the Free"
Sammie Ramos-Lee
Second place
"Ready, Action, Go"
Jameson Krenz
Third place
"Thank You for Your Service"
Ember Mills
Second – Fourth Grade Winners
Phyllis's Encouragement Factor Award
"Honoring Our Military & Country"
Lalana Bolten
First place
"King of Birds"
Braylen Beal
Second place
"The Heart of America"
Evelyn Daley
Third place
"Police Badge"
Charlotte Daley
Fifth – Eighth Grade Winners
The Incredible Award
"Pledge to Protect"
Kiera Faelin...
