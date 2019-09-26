Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Winners named for "Celebrating America" Junior Art Competition

 
Last updated 9/27/2019 at 6:35pm

Winners of the third annual "Celebrating America" Junior Art Competition include, from left, back row, Braylen, Stanley, Eden, Kiera, Navy, Lalana and Christina; front row, Sammie and Cash.

PK – First Grade Winners

Chamber of Commerce Award

"American Eagle"

Cash Anderson

First place

"America the Free"

Sammie Ramos-Lee

Second place

"Ready, Action, Go"

Jameson Krenz

Third place

"Thank You for Your Service"

Ember Mills

Second – Fourth Grade Winners

Phyllis's Encouragement Factor Award

"Honoring Our Military & Country"

Lalana Bolten

First place

"King of Birds"

Braylen Beal

Second place

"The Heart of America"

Evelyn Daley

Third place

"Police Badge"

Charlotte Daley

Fifth – Eighth Grade Winners

The Incredible Award

"Pledge to Protect"

Kiera Faelin...



