Fallbrook Encore Club members enjoy mystery adventure

FALLBROOK – The first Encore Club coffee meeting of the new season was like a family reunion while also welcoming many new members to the Encore family. As always, there was an opportunity for attendees to sign up for upcoming activities that may capture their interest.

One popular activity, billed as a Mystery Adventure, drew a large group.

Karen Feyler has planned and led this event for 20 years, and she never reveals the destination in advance nor repeats the same activity. This time the group followed her directions and found themselves at the Rashelica Winery and Art Garden in Ramo...