Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Kyarra Harris
Staff Writer 

Gardena High students showcase school's forgotten collection

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/27/2019 at 7:15pm



The Hilbert Museum of California Art at Chapman University presents “Gifted: Collecting the art of California at Gardena High School 1919-1956,” a collection of California artworks collected over a 37-year period by then-students at Gardena High School.

The tradition started back in 1919 when a teacher suggested that the senior class purchase a piece of artwork to donate to the school. It continued for nearly 40 years, with the works being displayed around the school. After the tradition stopped, many of the pieces were stored in a closet and were mostly forgotten.

It wasn’t until 20...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 09/28/2019 00:58