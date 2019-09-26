'Girlfriend' opens season for Diversionary Theater

Michael Louis Cusimano, left, plays Mike and Shaun Tuazon is Will in "Girlfriend" at the Diversionary Theater.

A jewel box of a theater resides in the tidy neighborhood known as University Heights. Entering its 34th season, Diversionary Theater is upstairs above the lobby; guests can just ascend the pink staircase to find it.

The fact this theater still survives is a testament to capitalism. The founding premise was to "celebrate the identity and diversity of our LGBT community." It took a brave group of thespians to stand front and center and play to a different reality. All the more demonstrating the basis for the economy, they found a need and filled it.

Keeping to its mission statement, this ye...