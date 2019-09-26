68 men participate in free prostate cancer screening

Last updated 9/27/2019 at 7:37pm

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Regional Health District provided free prostate cancer screening to the men living in Bonsall, De Luz, Fallbrook and Rainbow Saturday, Sept. 7.

For more than 20 years, urologist Dr. Philip Brodak of Tri-Valley Urology in Temecula has volunteered his services, providing digital exams. This year his associate, Dr. Benjamin Larson, provided the exam portion of the screening.

Sixty-eight men participated in the screening. Including exam and lab, there were 11 abnormal results or 16%.

Early detection and follow-up care provide the best outcomes. Tri-Valley Urology or F...