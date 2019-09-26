Fallbrook High School FFA annual barbecue

Kate Calhoun - Writer Intern

The best place to grab a plate to eat before enjoying Fallbrook's Friday Night Lights can be found within Fallbrook High School's agriculture department, located near the east end zone of the football stadium.

Before every home football game, Fallbrook National FFA Organization puts on a barbecue, featuring tri-tip, baked beans, sweet rolls and salad, all for only $10.

The barbecue is student-run and led by the teachers in the agriculture department who are eager to pass on their appreciation for food and forming relationships with the community.

"We love ha...